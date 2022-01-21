Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,267 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Integra LifeSciences worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

