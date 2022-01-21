Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $43.61 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.