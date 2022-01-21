Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Nutanix worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 540.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 89,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

