Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AA. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NYSE:AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.