Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Profound Medical worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

