Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Progress Software worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Progress Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,029,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

