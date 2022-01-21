PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.