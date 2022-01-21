PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

