PSI Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 86,166 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,603,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

