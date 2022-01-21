PSI Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $276.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.