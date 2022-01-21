PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 83,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

