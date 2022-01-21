PSI Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

