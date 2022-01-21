Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of B2Gold worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in B2Gold by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 562,883 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

