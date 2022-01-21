Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $5,623,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

