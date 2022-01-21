Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Korn Ferry worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.78 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

