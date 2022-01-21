Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,564 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 88.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $79.52 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.