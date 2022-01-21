Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 31,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

