PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

