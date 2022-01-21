Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HPK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

