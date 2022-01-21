Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.18. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.