Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lowered by Analyst

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OFG Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

