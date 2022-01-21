Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

FMBI stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

