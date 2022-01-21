Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

CTRA opened at $20.03 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.