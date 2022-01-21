Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of TECK opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

