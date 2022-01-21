Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

