Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.