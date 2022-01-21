Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered by William Blair

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

