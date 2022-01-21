Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lifted by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.