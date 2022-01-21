Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 13252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,248,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

