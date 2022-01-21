RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Critical Survey

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadNet and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.23%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than RadNet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.07 billion 1.33 -$14.84 million $0.64 41.88 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 370.10 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.61

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 2.67% 12.87% 1.97% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Summary

RadNet beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.