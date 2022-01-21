Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $243.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.10 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

