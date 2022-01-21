Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Ebang International worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON opened at $0.87 on Friday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

