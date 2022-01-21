Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

