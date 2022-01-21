Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 31,470 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Velodyne Lidar worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $724.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

