Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

