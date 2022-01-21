Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

RPD opened at $93.80 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

