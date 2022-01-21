RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €0.80 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching €786.00 ($893.18). 7,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($676.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €853.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €863.85.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

