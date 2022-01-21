Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,458 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Momentive Global were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.