Raymond James & Associates Buys 397 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.98.

RARE stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

