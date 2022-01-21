Raymond James & Associates Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

