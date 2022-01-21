Raymond James & Associates Has $908,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of FAN opened at $19.30 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

