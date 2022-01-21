Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $124.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 694,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

