Raymond James Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $168.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $90,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.