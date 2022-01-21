Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of TECK opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

