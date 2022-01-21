Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.