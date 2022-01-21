Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,978,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.32 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

