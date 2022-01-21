Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,370 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HSBC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 52.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HSBC by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in HSBC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

