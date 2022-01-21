Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.