Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 326 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.