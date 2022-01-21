Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

